SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The demolition process of the Sacramento Kings former home has started.

Demolition of Sleep Train Arena is underway and some of the work can be seen from the exterior. The popular “6th Man” statue has also been removed.

The plan is to completely demolish Sleep Train Arena to make way for redevelopment in the same space.

When the arena opened in Nov. 1988, it was famously known as the ARCO Arena until 2011. Its name changed to the Power Balance Pavilion for two years in 2011 and 2012 and the arena became known as the Sleep Train Arena ever since.

Before moving to the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento, the Kings played at their former home from 1988 to 2016. The Sacramento Monarchs of the WNBA also played at the arena from 1997 until it ceased operations in 2009.

On Feb.15, the Sacramento City Council unanimously approved to transform the Sleep Train Arena site into the Innovation Park Project, which is expected to bring a mix of residential, commercial, retail, restaurants, parks, bike trails, a medical school and a teaching hospital.

A month prior, The Natomas Unified School District voted unanimously to approve a $6 million plan to purchase 12 acres at the site. The district plans to use the land for a new school that could focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, also known as STEM.

The school is also part of the Innovation Park Development. A new California Northstate University medical school and state-of-the-art teaching hospital is expected to be a large portion of the development.

In March, Kings fans officially said goodbye to the team’s former arena where they were able to write a farewell message in the arena, which the team said would be included in the redevelopment construction site.

At that farewell event, former Kings and Sacramento Monarchs players also relieved their playing days at the arena.

“It’s been 26 years and it feels like it was just yesterday,” former Monarchs player Ruthie Bolton told FOX40 at the time.