Sacramento Kings welcoming fans back to G1C this month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings announced Monday they are welcoming fans back to the Golden 1 Center this month.

In a special tribute, the Kings have invited frontline workers to be the first fans back in the stands on April 20.

The team says it’s working with nonprofits and corporate partners to pre-select roughly 1,600 frontline workers for their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Pre-sale tickets for the remaining games in April will be offered to season ticket holders starting Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Monday’s release says any remaining seats will be offered to the general public on Friday.

California officials said new rules for indoor events will go into effect Thursday, limiting the number of people who can be in the Golden 1 Center during a game.

With Sacramento County in the red tier, that means the Kings can only have 20% of the arena’s normal capacity, and only if everyone in the arena has a negative COVID-19 test result or can show proof that they are fully vaccinated.

Monday’s release from the team says fans who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will need to show proof that they got their second dose at least seven days prior to the event. Those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will have to show they were vaccinated at least 14 days prior.

Fans will also experience verbal health screenings, masks and social distancing in the Golden 1 Center. Everything will be contact-less, meaning there will be mobile tickets and food orders.

“We are thrilled to safely welcome fans back to the arena, starting with frontline workers who have sacrificed tremendously throughout this pandemic,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “We have worked closely with state and county public health officials and the NBA to implement comprehensive safety protocols and measures to enable fans to return to Golden 1 Center.”