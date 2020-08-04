Sacramento launches community survey for guidance on how to spend federal COVID-19 relief aid money

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento city officials want to know exactly how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting you.

After receiving $89 million in federal COVID-19 relief money from the CARES Act, city officials are releasing a second survey to randomly selected residents and businesses to learn the impacts of the pandemic, according to a statement released Tuesday.

“Results from the first phase allowed the City Council to hit the ground running and begin making decisions on how the money will be spent,” said City Auditor Jorge Oseguera. “We now are looking to augment that data. The more people take the survey, the better City Council can pinpoint its decisions of where the money goes.”

The COVID-19 community surveys are currently available for both residents and businesses in English, Spanish and simplified Chinese.

The surveys are set to close on August 12.

Find the surveys at cityofsacramento.org/surveys.