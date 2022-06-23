SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several Sacramento area law enforcement agencies joined together in searching two locations in Sacramento and West Sacramento that resulted in the seizure of five pounds of crystal meth, a ghost gun, three handguns and $50,000 in cash.

The searches were conducted on June 21, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The Sacramento Police Department South Gang Enforcement Team, West Sacramento Police Department and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants to a location in the 4000 block of 46th Street and 400 block of Maple Street in West Sacramento.

32-year-old Andrew Deollas was arrested by law enforcement for narcotics distribution and illegal weapons charges.