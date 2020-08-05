Sacramento law enforcement responds to public criticisms about not wearing masks

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A South Sacramento resident spoke out about how she’s witnessed Sacramento County deputies not using face coverings while in public.

“There were about a good 14 sheriff’s deputies here. None of them were wearing masks,” South Sacramento resident Hannah Konnoff told FOX40.

Konnoff said while in her neighborhood, the deputies were well within 6 feet of her and others, which social distancing guidelines by the governor, California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say a mask should be worn.

Konnoff said during another recent event on her street, deputies were not wearing masks while going up to people’s homes.

“They came door to door and knocked on every door on this block without a mask,” Konnoff recalled.

FOX40 asked the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office for an interview on its mask policy. Sheriff’s office officials instead referred FOX40 to a Facebook post from June regarding the governor’s orders for face coverings, which reads, “As for the Sheriff’s Office and its employees, we will comply with the Governor’s mask recommendations to the extent feasible.”

In a separate incident caught on video, a woman is approached by a Sacramento police officer who is not wearing a mask.

“We’re trying to figure out, did you see this lady with the bike?” asked the officer in the video.

“Do you mind putting on a mask if you’re going to be within 6 feet of me?” responded the woman.

After seeing the video, Sacramento police officials sent a statement to FOX40 that reads, “The Sacramento Police Department will continue to ensure our employees follow CDC, state, and local guidelines in regards to COVID 19. This includes specific recommendations surrounding face masks.”

When told the sheriff’s office said its deputies are following mask-wearing guidelines, Konnoff disagreed.

“They are not,” Konnoff said. “That is clearly not true.”