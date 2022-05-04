WASHINGTON D.C. (KTXL)- Tuesday marked the fourth day of the 50th annual Capitol-to-Capitol advocacy conference in Washington D.C.

Over 400 Sacramento-area business leaders attended this year to advocate for the region and secure federal funding to help tackle issues back home including; water resources, economic development and fire mitigation.

Congresswoman Doris Matsui spoke to the delegation alongside Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo about the importance of investing in broadband internet

“We have for this time put the biggest amount of money into broadband ever, but it’s not going to be successful unless we get it to the people who really need it and can use it,” Congresswoman Matsui said.

Mayor Darrel Steinberg also flew in to D.C. where he met with Labor Secretary Mary Walsh about several issues; including mental health resources and pandemic recovery.

“Partnership with the federal government is crucial and coming back here and making sure we qualify for all the federal funding whether it’s flood control, whether it’s transportation, housing, workforce, is worth the trip and more,” Mayor Steinberg said.

The final day of Capitol-to-Capitol will be Wednesday May 4.