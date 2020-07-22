Sacramento leaders commit $2M to group tasked with preventing youth homicides

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento city leaders continued the discussion on police reform at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Calls for transformative change are increasing as police departments across the country remain under heightened scrutiny following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“Reallocate funds from the police department and support community services,” said one person who called into the city council meeting.

“Reform is not enough. We need to see action in the money,” said another caller.

Community leaders continued the debate on how to fix what some view as a broken system.

“When I look at our police organization, I would say that generally I feel that they’re very professional and they offer us a service that’s essential to the functioning of the city of Sacramento. But it’s not a perfect organization,” said District 2 Councilman Jeff Harris.

“It’s much larger than that. It’s reimagining the services we provide to the communities in need and also reimagining the roles and responsibilities of the police department,” said District 5 Councilman Jay Schenirer.

Earlier in July, the council voted to invest millions of dollars in proposed plans. The money would go into appointing an independent inspector general to oversee the police department and restructuring the city’s emergency response so that law enforcement can focus on crime and others can address mental health.

City leaders also focused on making de-escalation an affirmative duty and requiring all police officers to take an ethnic studies course to stop violent crime before it happens.

“Officers take a college course that would help them understand implicit racism, white fragility and all of the other concepts that are so important in our community,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Council members committed $2 million to Black Child Legacy, which is a group tasked with preventing youth homicides in Sacramento County.

“A continued focus on racial equity and ensuring that we’re addressing investments in those communities is a piece we have to move forward,” said District 6 Councilman Eric Guerra.

The Black Child Legacy Campaign and Advance Peace, along with other community partners, work to prevent violence through programs such as mentorship, counseling, job programs and food assistance. They said the pandemic, which has disproportionately affected Black communities, has worsened the conditions known to lead to violence.

“With the recent uptick in gun violence, we feel like if we don’t have that injection of resources, that it’ll continue to scale up. We’ve been effective over the last two years,” said Pastor Les Simmons. “Why not continue these efforts? This is a direct result of COVID and I think a direct result of the emotional challenges, physical challenges that all of us have been challenged with throughout this phase.”