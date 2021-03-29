Sacramento leaders decry protest at city manager’s home, activists say voices need to be heard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a protest at the home of Sacramento’s city manager, local leaders are criticizing the organizers of the event.

Around 20 people went to the home of Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan Sunday night. The protesters demanded Chan and Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn do a better job of holding officers accountable.

“What happened last night at the city manager’s house is time off-task for us to get to the important issues,” said Sacramento Vice Mayor Jay Schenirer, District 5.

Schenirer told FOX40 he takes issue with activists holding protests at the home of city leaders.

“You know, frankly, it’s what I would teach my children of how do you respect one another,” he explained. “How do you come to some collaboration around your differences, but you have to do it in a peaceful way. You cannot do it with violence. You cannot do it with threats or intimidation.”

Several city officials and organizations signed a letter denouncing the protest and saying, “Protest at City Hall, not outside someone’s bedroom.”

In February, there was a similar protest outside Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s home. Schenirer said his home has also been vandalized in the past.

“For me, if somebody is dumping paint or doing vandalism at my house, that’s not going to change my mind on the way I’m thinking,” Schenirer said. “I want to be thoughtful about the issues which face us, which are huge challenges.”

How the event was advertised has city leaders outraged, with flyers that showed Chan’s photo and his name written in red letters, which resemble blood.

“That is a threat and that is totally intimidation to me,” Schenirer said.

Some community activists believe protesters have every right to go to the personal homes of city leaders.

“What does it really say? You no longer will be comfortable in your residence, you will no longer be comfortable anywhere in the city if you hold a position of power and you’re not listening to the people when we’re asking for change,” explained Voice of the Youth’s Berry Accius.

Accius was not involved in Sunday’s protest but he told FOX40 he understands different groups’ desire to demonstrate at the houses of those in charge.

“You cannot tell us how to protest,” Accius said. “We should be telling you how to do your job and you should be listening on doing the job that we’re asking because we voted you in.”

FOX40 reached out to several groups who were involved with Sunday’s protest but has yet to hear back.

Who exactly produced the flyers in question is unclear but Accius said he believes the blood font is not supposed to be a threat of violence.

“The blood speaks upon the dead bodies that have been on his watch,” Accius explained.

The group of protesters was at Chan’s home for about three hours with dozens of Sacramento police officers standing between them and the house.