Sacramento leaders gather together after violent weekend leaves 9-year-old dead

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Community and clergy leaders gathered Monday to call for peace following the gun violence that erupted over the weekend, killing three people, including a 9-year-old girl.

“We’re here because we’re all saying enough is enough,” said Pastor Les Simmons from the South Sacramento Christian Center.

“We not only lost Makaylah, we have lost a lot of young lives in our community, in the 916 area, and they want it to stop,” said Deborah Commings from In the Hood Crisis Response and the Brent family’s spokeswoman.

“We want to stand with the victims of those that have been … their lives have been taken to gang, to community violence, to gun violence. We’re here to stand as one community,” Simmons said.

Before the gathering at Cesar Chavez Park, city leaders expressed sadness over the violence.

“As the mayor of this city, I just want to say from the bottom of our hearts, we are so sad about the loss of such a young life and the critical injuries suffered by a little 7-year-old. Violence has no place in our Sacramento,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

A drive-by shooting killed Makaylah Brent during a family gathering in a neighborhood park.

“Every park in the city on a Saturday afternoon should be a perfectly safe place for a 9-year-old girl, and we won’t rest until it is,” said Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby.

City leaders vowed to invest in more programs for youth and Councilman Allen Warren, who represents the district where the shooting happened, has a plan to help bring about peace.

“I’m going to be announcing some additional security measures in all of the parks in District 2,” Warren said. “I’m also going to be talking about ways that the community can play roles in helping to keep our community safe.”

“Two years ago, we have zero homicides,” said Berry Accius of Voice of the Youth. “So right now, what we’re currently facing is something that we dealt with before in Sacramento. I know we’ll get through this again.”