Sacramento leaders plan economic relief for small businesses affected by virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg says the city will comply and may even go further as it copes with the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued sweeping, statewide “guidance” Thursday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, asking Californians to postpone all non-essential gatherings through the end of March, including even small social gatherings in places where people can’t remain at least six feet apart.

The California Department of Public Health advisory issued shortly before midnight Wednesday also says gatherings of 250 people or more should be postponed or canceled, and gatherings of people at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should be limited to no more than 10 people.

Steinberg and other city leaders announced they intend to meet Friday and use $250,000 to purchase and distribute emergency sanitation supplies to the homeless population in order to combat the spread of the virus in that community.

City leaders also planned to vote on canceling permits for events with more than 250 planned attendees.

Steinberg said he was mindful of the impact this type of order could have on small businesses.

“We will vote to establish a $1 million economic relief package for small, local businesses like restaurants, retail and daycare providers,” Steinberg said. “This will come in the form we intend, this could change, but in the form of zero-interest loans up to $25,000 based on demonstrated need.”

The city council also planned to endorse a ban on any evictions of tenants financially affected by the coronavirus.