Sacramento leaders workshop long-term solutions for unhoused residents

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly 1,200 people experiencing homelessness have used warming centers in the city of Sacramento in the last two weeks alone.

The warming center at the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria opened following a major storm that advocates say led to the deaths of at least six people who were living on the streets.

It’s why Mayor Darrell Steinberg launched a workshop with the city council Tuesday aimed at long-term solutions.

“The goal here is not just to pilot a bunch of new approaches but to actually put together a plan that addresses the needs of thousands of people, and as importantly, the needs of all of our affected communities, both business and residential,” Steinberg said during the meeting.

In a meeting that lasted several hours, the mayor and city council heard from homeless advocacy organizations like Sacramento Steps Forward and Homebase, which proposed different solutions for the unhoused.

Some of the models for shelter they have seen work in other cities include unused fire stations, courtyards and even horse stables.

They also talked about securing additional parking garages for those who live in their vehicles and motels.