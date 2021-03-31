Sacramento LGBT advocates say Biden’s recognition of Transgender Day of Visibility has major impact on community

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — President Joe Biden recognized the LGBTQ community Wednesday by issuing the first presidential proclamation recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility.

Christina Arias-Phillips with the Sacramento LGBT Community Center said President Biden’s latest proclamation is what the transgender community needs to feel more accepted.

“We are acknowledged and affirmed as human beings,” Arias-Phillips told FOX40. “And I think this is going to bring a lot of knowledge and is going to bring a very powerful message for the people outside of the community.”

But she said Sacramento still has many obstacles to clear for its transgender population.

“The housing is a big problem, especially for the trans community, because trans people are 80% likely to be homeless. Like a 15-year-old trans person who is kicked out from home because this is not acceptable,” Arias-Phillips explained.

Last year, California passed Assembly Bill 2218 in an effort to help this growing problem.

“This bill is going to create like an emergency fund and is going to help many organizations all across California, so they can support trans people who are living in marginalization,” Arias-Phillips said.

As a self-identified transgender woman herself, Arias-Phillips wants others in the community to know they are not alone in the struggles they face.

“The bullying, the violence, and insecurity and the ignorance outside, they’re still outside,” she said. “But definitely I think there are better times coming.”

Transgender Day of Visibility also comes two months after the president signed an executive order repealing the ban on transgender people serving in the military, an order previously put in effect by President Donald Trump.