Sacramento LGBT Community Center hosting job fair

While applying for jobs, 20% of LGBTQ Americans have experienced discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, according to research by Catalyst.org.

At work, 46% of LGBTQ Americans are closeted.

To help eliminate those kinds of issues, Sacramento’s LGBT Community Center is hosting its first job fair Thursday afternoon to connect people with employers who support and welcome workers in the LGBTQ community.

Koby Rodriguez, the chief program officer at the center, joined Sonseeahray to speak about the opportunity, as well as ways that employers can remedy environments that may make some on staff feel isolated or targeted.

The event will be at the Sacramento LGBT Community Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To register for the job fair, click or tap here to fill out the application.