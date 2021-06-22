Sacramento LGBT Community Center opens new location in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento LGBT Community Center opened an extension with new services Tuesday in South Sacramento.

The Marsha P. Johnson Center South is on Stockton Boulevard, across the street from the Best Western Capital City Inn.

Marsha P. Johnson was an activist, self-identified drag queen, performer, and survivor. She was a prominent figure in the Stonewall uprising of 1969. Marsha went by ‘BLACK Marsha’ before settling on Marsha P. Johnson. The ‘P’ stood for ‘Pay It No Mind,’ which is what Marsha would say in response to questions about her gender. The Marsha P. Johnson Institute

Tuesday morning, organizers held an opening event featuring local elected officials and LGBTQ advocates.

The new location was established in response to the rise in HIV infection rates in South Sacramento, according to a release from the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.

The center will offer testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections to help “increase accessibility to LGBTQ sexual health and wellness services to South Sacramento’s Black and brown queer and trans community.”

We are proud to be opening the Marsha P. Johnson Center South. Not only will it provide services to our Black and brown queer and trans communities in South Sacramento, but it will also give a greater level of access to LGBTQ health and wellness services to folx in a region that have multiple barriers making our midtown location inaccessible. Koby Rodriguez, the Sacramento LGBT Community Center’s Chief Program Officer

MARSHA P. JOHNSON CENTER SOUTH (Photo Courtesy: Sacramento LGBT Community Center)

SACLGBTCC BOARD MEMBER MAYA WALLACE II (Photo Courtesy: Sacramento LGBT Community Center)

SAC LGBT CENTER MEDICAL SUPERVISOR DR. JAYMEE MATTHEWS (Photo Courtesy: Sacramento LGBT Community Center)

SAC LGBT CENTER BOARD MEMBER MAYA WALLACE (Photo Courtesy: Sacramento LGBT Community Center)

MARSHA P. JOHNSON CENTER SOUTH RIBBON CUTTING (FROM LEFT SACLGBTCC STAFF AARON ARMER, BOARD CHAIR NATALIE FUJIKAWA, CEO DAVID HEITSTUMAN, BOARD MEMBER MAYA WALLACE, SACLGBTCC DIRECTOR OF HEALTH SERVICES, JOSE VEGA) (Photo Courtesy: Sacramento LGBT Community Center)

