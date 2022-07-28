SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Public Library said it is taking the necessary precautions after two libraries had incidents this month where bed bugs may have been inside books.

Library employees from two locations, Del Paso Heights and Cooledge, detected what they think were bed bugs, and immediately isolated the books.

An employee told FOX40 that they’ve had problems in the past with bed bugs collecting in padding, which was placed at the bottom of their drop boxes to help eliminate noise. They have since removed the padding.

“We had an item come in that was in question in early July. And then, this past week, we had some materials that were received and they were isolated and they were out for quarantine,” Karen Leland, safety and security manager, said.