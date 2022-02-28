SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento wants to make some changes to a popular stretch of road in hopes of making it a more pleasant experience for residents and visitors.

The Capitol Mall Revitalization project, which spans from Third to Ninth streets, will improve walkways and crosswalks for pedestrians.

They also hope to give bicyclists a more enjoyable experience by better connecting major destinations such as Crocker Art Museum and the State Capitol.

“If they improve the streets, the pedestrian’s area, why not?” said Robert Zamora, from Santa Cruz.

One of the project’s goals is to create a more vibrant space for larger events, like civic demonstrations.

“It sounds awesome. I think even the minute things that they change will be great for the city, for the tourists and for the people that live here,” said Scarlet Solchaga, a Modesto resident.

To make the area better for people on their feet and on their bikes, the city wants to reduce the lanes and break down the wide medians. They also plan to update the landscaping with more trees, signals, lights and a flexible space for things like public art and farmers’ markets.

“If they’re improving the area for business to come over here, yes, I want to come over here more often,” Zamora said.

“It gives you that freedom to come back again. Even if you don’t have time, you’ll make time for your city,” Solchaga said.

City council was supposed to hear the project and approve its budget Tuesday night, but the hearing has been postponed until a later time.