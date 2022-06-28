SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento-made movie ‘Last the Night’ will make its debut in Hollywood on Thursday night.

The feature-length film celebrated its world premiere in Sacramento over the weekend at the Crocker Art Museum.

With scenes shot all over Sacramento, the major backdrop for this thriller was El Camino High School. Its star is Brian Austin Green, who is best known for playing David Silver in the original 90210.

Speaking at the screen, Green laughed and said the shooting schedule from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. really put him to the test since, as the father of three little kids, he’s normally in bed really early.

But he loved the set environment created by local filmmaker Nick Leisure.

“So, this was a journey. To be in that location, the whole thing, we really became a family doing it. Everyone was in it for the right reasons,” Green said.

“Last The Night” centers around Green’s character, who is a burned-out teacher who seeks revenge against the students who made fun of him.

It’s set for its nationwide debut in theaters July 1.