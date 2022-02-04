Sacramento man accused in deadly Rancho Cordova hit-and-run

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man has been arrested as a suspect in a November hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Rancho Cordova, police said.
Rancho Cordova police identified the suspect as 52-year-old Derek A. Gibson.
On the night of Nov. 8, a caller reported that someone had been struck by a car and was lying in the roadway near southbound Sunrise Boulevard and Trinity River Drive. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with significant trauma who was unresponsive.
The injured man was later declared dead at the scene.
An investigation by Rancho Cordova police yielded a description of the vehicle and suspect. They were also able to learn the route taken by the driver.
Police released a description of the vehicle, saying it was a dark or black-colored 1995-2005 Nissan Pathfinder or similar model, like the Infinity QX4, with no license plates attached.
It was reported that the vehicle was in poor condition, with body damage in the front, passenger side, corner panel, with a damaged headlamp and tail light. A description of the suspect was also made public by police.
According to police, it was thanks to the community and their tips that officers were able to identify a suspect.
Gibson now reportedly faces charges of felony hit-and-run and driving without a license. He was arrested on Wednesday, police said.
He is being held on $75,000 bail.