Sacramento man accused in deadly Rancho Cordova hit-and-run

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man has been arrested as a suspect in a November hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Rancho Cordova, police said.

Rancho Cordova police identified the suspect as 52-year-old Derek A. Gibson.

On the night of Nov. 8, a caller reported that someone had been struck by a car and was lying in the roadway near southbound Sunrise Boulevard and Trinity River Drive. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with significant trauma who was unresponsive.

The injured man was later declared dead at the scene.

An investigation by Rancho Cordova police yielded a description of the vehicle and suspect. They were also able to learn the route taken by the driver.

Police released a description of the vehicle, saying it was a dark or black-colored 1995-2005 Nissan Pathfinder or similar model, like the Infinity QX4, with no license plates attached.

Courtesy: Rancho Cordova Police Department

It was reported that the vehicle was in poor condition, with body damage in the front, passenger side, corner panel, with a damaged headlamp and tail light. A description of the suspect was also made public by police.

According to police, it was thanks to the community and their tips that officers were able to identify a suspect.

Gibson now reportedly faces charges of felony hit-and-run and driving without a license. He was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

He is being held on $75,000 bail.