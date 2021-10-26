Sacramento man among over 100 arrested in dark web drug sting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man has been arrested by federal agents in a drug trafficking sting.

Investigators with the FBI said that Jonathan Turrentine is accused of using the dark web to sell drugs to undercover agents and using the postal service to send them.

His arrest is just one of more than a hundred made in the international drug sting operation that investigated those who engaged in tens of thousands of sales of illicit goods and services across Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Turrentine is a former California state employee who was arrested back in 2018 for using state department computers to steal data, money and property.

According to the criminal complaint, Turrentine is accused of the following:

Used the United States Postal Service to mail narcotics.

Bought counterfeit Adderall and Xanax pills, ecstasy, LSD and marijuana from undercover agents.

Compromised emails and passwords through a dark web marketplace vendor account.

Used financial accounts that contained money, which investigators traced back to undercover law enforcement operations.