Sacramento man arrested after locking himself in Auburn couple’s car during attempted burglary

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) – The Placer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they said locked himself in a car during an attempted burglary.

According to officials, an elderly couple who lives off Cramer Road in North Auburn was awakened Tuesday by the sound of a loud noise coming from their garage.

The husband found an unknown man, later identified as 32-year-old Roman Migashkin of Sacramento, and called 911. When he went back into the garage, the husband found Migashkin had locked himself inside a vehicle.

The couple held Migashkin in the vehicle until deputies arrived, who then identified Migashkin as having an outstanding warrant from Sacramento County.

Upon arrival, deputies found a bicycle Migashkin had stolen on the couple’s deck, and after searching Migashkin, found a glass smoking pipe, methamphetamine and items from the victims’ car.

Migashkin was arrested on multiple charges, including burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.