ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Rocklin police said Keyvan Madani, of Sacramento, was arrested as a suspect in an April hit-and-run.

Police said Madani is suspected of hitting someone who was riding a bicycle near Rocklin Road and Pacific Street on April 8. According to police, the cyclist was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital.

Officers said they were able to identify the vehicle involved in the crash and confirmed the driver was Madani.

Madani was arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail, according to police.