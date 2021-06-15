Sacramento man gathers stories about pandemic-related anxiety, depression

As California lifts most of its COVID-19 restrictions, one thing that will not disappear as easily is the mental impact left by the pandemic. 

Sacramento resident Will Ellermets, also known as “Billy Gains,” is traveling to all 50 states in an RV, with a goal to gather testimonies about how people are dealing with the mental health issues brought on by the pandemic.
 
Ellermets joined Sonseeahray to talk about his mission to stop the rising rates of depression, anxiety, suicide and homicide “Battle of the Gains.”

