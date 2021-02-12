Sacramento man indicted in connection with US Capitol riot

(KTXL) — A Sacramento man is facing federal charges in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Jorge Riley was indicted Feb. 3 with obstructing or impeding any official proceeding, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A video shared on Reddit shows Riley describing in detail how he pushed his way inside the nation’s Capitol and all the way into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Court documents show several from Riley’s Facebook page. One read, “Hey We’re storming the Capitol…. What are you doing?”

Riley was the president of the Sacramento chapter of the California Republican Assembly, a grassroots organization that works to get conservative candidates elected.

CRA spokesman Craig DeLuz told FOX40 in January that Riley was asked to resign from the group after the video of him at the Capitol surfaced.