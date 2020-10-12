Sacramento man recalls daughter’s hit-and-run after another in same area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in North Sacramento Saturday night.

The hit-and-run happened on Rio Linda Boulevard near Las Palmas Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Neighbor Lonnie Corder says the loss of life of a yet to be identified man is tragic enough, but it also brings back painful memories of what he says happened to his daughter just weeks ago.

“I was freaking out when my daughter was hit, seeing her lying there unconscious not responding,” Corder told FOX40. “It was just scary.”

Corder says his neighbor’s security from a neighbor shows his 8-year-old daughter, Charlotte, being hit while trying to cross the street.

While she still has markings on her body showing the damage, she is otherwise OK.

“It was scary, but I really didn’t remember nothing,” Charlotte Corder said. “All I remember is a car was right here, and I was right here.”

The driver that time also did not stick around.

Those who live in the area say there have been other times people have been hit by cars.

Lonnie and Charlotte Corder say they want people to be far more careful and respectful when driving on the road.

“I mean they are going over 50 mph. The streets dark as anybody on this street knows,” Lonnie Corder said. “There’s hardly any lights, and they need to slow down.”

“Slow down and drive slow,” Charlotte Corder said.