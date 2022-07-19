SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday for being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

On April 6, a federal jury found Dezaighne McClain, 31, guilty on all three counts.

On July 15, 2019, while on felony parole McClain sold a firearm to an individual after meeting the person at the parole office, according to the Department of Justice. McClain then sold the same individual another firearm on July 30, 2019, and continued to discuss potential firearm sales.

According to the Department of Justice, evidence at his trial showed that McClain also sold guns to others while on parole. Due to his prior felony restrictions of robbery, assault, possessing a controlled substance for sale, and illegal possession of a firearm, McClain was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

During a search of McClain’s residence, agents found more firearms, ammunition, and an AR-15-style ghost gun hidden in the garage, according to the Department of Justice.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program. The PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. It is an evidence-based program that has proven to be effective at reducing crime.

Through PSN, stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime issues in the community and develop solutions to address them. PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with local prevention and reentry programs for lasting crime reductions.