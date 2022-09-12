SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a child, sex trafficking a child, and escaping from custody, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Robert Pierre Duncan, 26, was found guilty on all counts on March 8, 2022, after a seven-day trial. According to the DOJ, based on evidence that was presented at the trial, from September to October 2018, Duncan had “recruited a 17-year-old girl to engage in prostitution in Oakland and San Francisco.”

The DOJ said that Duncan drove the victim to areas known for prostitution and then cause her to have sex with strangers for money, which he then kept. He would also post online prostitution ads with the victim and keep her in an Oakland motel where she would have sex with buyers. At the time, “Duncan was on parole for assault with a semiautomatic firearm,” according to the DOJ.

In late September 2018, officers found the victim and sent her to a Woodland children’s home, however, a few weeks later Duncan and his co-conspirator, Eva Christian, 25, “extracted the victim from the children’s group home in the middle of the night,” the DOJ said.

According to the DOJ, the day after extracting the victim, Duncan began forcing the victim to engage in prostitution on the streets of Oakland. Duncan also began keeping the victim at his apartment in Sacramento.

The DOJ said Duncan managed “his trafficking of her from this location, using his cellphone and a GPS tracking application on that phone to monitor and direct the victim’s prostitution activity in Oakland.”

Duncan was arrested on May 31, 2019, however, “he immediately broke free and fled through Midtown Sacramento,” the DOJ said. Duncan was apprehended several blocks away from his initial arrest and fought the officer. The officer who apprehended Duncan needed surgery due to an injury he sustained during the apprehension.

The DOJ said evidence at the trial showed that Duncan sent a letter to Christian urging her to lie about “Duncan’s knowledge that his trafficking victim was 17 years old,” and encouraged Christian to claim to not remember various details about the situation.

Christian pleaded guilty to one count of misprision of a felony on April 8, 2021, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 19, 2022.