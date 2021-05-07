Sacramento man sentenced to 37 years to life for killing of Marysville woman

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was sentenced Friday for the murder of a Marysville woman in 2019, the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The DA says Jesse Jaramillo was given an “aggregate sentence” of 37 years to life for the killing of Karina Paez Smith.

According to the DA, Jaramillo and Smith’s daughter had been dating for about a month when he went to Smith’s Marysville home Sept. 22, 2019. He went early that day searching for Smith’s daughter, the DA says.

When he could not find her, he shot and killed Smith, and he took her keys. He was arrested four days later at Feather Falls Casino in Oroville.

Jaramillo also received additional time in prison for threatening Smith’s daughter and knocking an inmate unconscious, according to the DA.