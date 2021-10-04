Sacramento man tries to ram CHP officer’s car during chase, kicks K-9 during arrest

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a Sacramento man tried to ram a patrol car during a chase on Highway 99 Saturday afternoon before kicking a K-9 during his arrest.

According to the CHP, a Yuba-Sutter officer on southbound Highway 99 near Powerline Road saw a black Honda Pilot speeding down the other side of the road at over 100 mph.

The officer turned around to follow after the Honda but the driver sped up to 130 mph and refused to stop, the CHP said.

During the chase, the Honda driver got off Highway 99 at Nicolaus Avenue, made a U-turn and got back onto the northbound side of the highway before one of the SUV’s tires deflated.

As the chase slowed down past the Feather River Bridge, the CHP said the driver started turning around on the highway and unsuccessfully tried to ram the officer’s car.

The CHP officer stopped following the Honda as the driver turned onto a dirt road. Backup officers, local deputies and air support searched for the driver for over an hour before he was found hiding in a ditch.

A K-9 was released to stop the driver, but he kicked the dog. The CHP said officers jumped in, kneeing and hitting the man with their fists until he was taken into custody.

The driver, identified as 46-year-old Satpal Singh Baraich, was hospitalized at UC Davis Medical Center for what the CHP called “other medical issues.”

Baraich faces charges on suspicion of felony evading, attempted assault with a deadly weapon, driving on a suspended license and DUI.