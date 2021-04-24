Sacramento mayor, council members to get salary raise

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento City Council members and the mayor will be getting a raise in June after a decision from the city’s Compensation Commission.

The decision came this week after the commission approved the 4.72% raise. Sacramento’s eight council members are currently paid a $91,915 salary, and it will increase to $96,257.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s salary will go from $136,789 to $145,440.

The Compensation Commission says they looked at the salaries of other council members and mayors from cities of similar size and structure when figuring out how much to increase salaries.

Those cities include San Francisco, Fresno, Denver, Oakland, San Diego, Long Beach, Seattle and San Jose.

While some commission members suggested a larger raise, others worried about the optics of giving a raise in a pandemic.

“Difficult decisions are made by individuals who are following the law. I realize there might be some unhappiness, but we have to follow the law,” said Chairman Arthur Scotland. “If citizens are unhappy, they can change the code. They can change the city charter.”

The benefits or perks did not change. The salary raises will go into effect June 19.