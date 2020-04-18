Sacramento mayor says wearing masks a ‘healthy practice’ but not mandatory

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There was an obvious pattern Friday with shoppers entering Nugget Market in West Sacramento — everyone who went into the store was wearing a mask.

It was not just because they wanted to but because they had to.

Nugget Markets requires all customers and workers to wear masks just to get in, regardless of the county and location of the store.

“I would encourage other businesses to adopt that,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg. “That’s not the government mandating it but, certainly, I think a business has the right.”

While praising that decision by the company, Mayor Steinberg told FOX40 over video chat that at the moment, mandating masks for people in public in his city is not something he is asking for. He did add that wearing one is a good idea.

“I’m not calling for requiring it to be mandatory but I do believe people should wear masks,” he said. “I know I’m wearing a mask every time I go out now. I think it is the healthy practice.”

Ultimately, the city of Sacramento is following the lead of the county health department.

When FOX40 reached out to Sacramento County asking if masks may eventually be mandatory in public settings, like as is seen in other counties, a spokesperson sent the following statement:

As far as eventually mandating the use of coverings in the future, those decisions are made based on circumstances, so while we aren’t right now, that could change at any point if Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye feels it’s needed. Sacramento County

The mask-wearing situation is a very fluid one. When FOX40 asked the mayor if he thinks masks will be a big part of businesses reopening in the future, he said he believes they will, along with continued social distancing.

He added that returning to normalcy is still weeks away, at the very least.