Sacramento Mayor Steinberg defends homeless plan before city council vote

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg hopes to get 5,000 people off the streets.

One week after announcing his plan to tackle homelessness, he is hoping the city council will back his vision when they vote on it Tuesday night.



The plan could fund up to 20 new facilities for the homeless across the city. There would be tent structures, tiny homes and established car camping areas under the mayor’s proposal.

Notably, none of those structures would be located in Councilwoman Angelique Ashby’s wealthier District 2 in Natomas, which is one concern critics of the plan have.

Another concern is that the $100 million that would be spent to create a new temporary housing system could be spent on permanent housing.



After the temporary housing options are open, the mayor has promised to introduce an ordinance legally binding the unhoused to accept shelter offered to them or face consequences.



“We believe we have a real chance here to move the needle to help thousands of people, and at the same time, address the very real impacts that unsheltered homelessness, these tent encampments that exist all over the city are having on businesses, on neighborhoods,” Steinberg explained.