Sacramento Mayor Steinberg proposes citywide plan for identifying homeless shelter locations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After four years and $100 million in funding on homeless initiatives, the results stare Sacramento residents square in the face.

“The problem in many ways has gotten worse,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Citing homeless shelters and providing services to get people housing is a painful, drawn-out process often involving neighbors and businesses that don’t want them nearby.

“Everyone wants the problem solved but no one wants to solve the problem,” said District 5 Councilman Jay Schenirer.

It’s why Mayor Steinberg, backed by several key Sacramento City Council members, is proposing a big picture approach. The master plan identifies locations for shelters and homeless services for the entire city.

It will be presented to the council for an “up or down” vote.

“Once the council approves it, no more arguing about where we should be serving our homeless residents,” Steinberg said.

But business groups say everyone is affected by homelessness and everyone should contribute to the solution.

“It is occurring on the doorsteps of our businesses. It’s occurring in our dumpsters, in our trash cans, in our residential areas,” said Emily Michaels, executive director of the Midtown Association. “This is not just a single part of the community issue.”

Other backers said everyone will have a voice in creating the master plan, which will provide direction and certainty in proving a homelessness solution.

“We need a citywide plan that allows us to move forward more quickly and efficiently,” said District 6 Councilman Eric Guerra.

“Identifying where people can be, also helps us identify where people should not be,” said District 1 Councilwoman Angelique Ashby.

Steinberg said he expects the homeless master plan will take six months to develop and be ready for a city council vote by mid-summer.

He added that he hopes to hold public workshops every other week to develop the citywide homeless plan for the council’s approval.