Sacramento medical centers prepare for first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An ultra-cold freezer at UC Davis Medical Center is ready and waiting for the first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

A spokesperson for the health system said they’re expecting doses to arrive in the next few days as regulators meet Thursday to discuss approving the vaccine for emergency use.

The Pfizer vaccine must be kept at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit, technology only select medical centers have. So, the first doses will be administered in hospitals, according to Sacramento County Health Director Dr. Peter Beilenson.

“They will be given out, mostly by the CDC, to front-line hospital workers and nursing home patients,” Beilenson told FOX40.

The Greater Sacramento region is set to receive more than 35,000 doses in the first shipment. Each person needs two doses, so it will not cover all healthcare workers at first.

Beilenson said they’ll prioritize based on risk.

“Those people who are in intensive care units, where they’re being coughed on a lot; respiratory techs who are putting things down throats are being coughed on a lot. People like that will be first to get the vaccine,” he explained.

And Beilenson said he’s expecting the first shots to be given out within the next week.

He said he’s hoping to vaccinate all frontline workers and nursing home patients in December and January, then shift focus to seniors, those with underlying health conditions and vulnerable populations, with the general public being vaccinated April through June.

“They will be served at a variety of locations from hospitals, health clinics, pharmacy and health department-run clinics,” he said.

Beilenson added that plans are underway to transform current COVID-19 testing sites into vaccination clinics.

He said he’s just hoping these logistical plans pay off, with enough people willing to take the vaccine.

“We need 70 to 75% of people getting the vaccine so there’s herd immunity and we can go back to a sense of normalcy. If you want to have a sense of normalcy, you have got to get immunized,” Beilenson urged.