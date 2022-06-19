LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Three men from Sacramento were arrested in Lincoln on Saturday for attempting to steal 74 sheets of plywood from a job site, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Omar Alejo, 38, Oscar Guillen, 35, and Jose Loya-Carlon, 35, all of Sacramento were booked into the South Placer County Jail for grand theft and conspiracy to commit felony crime, according to police.

Law enforcement discovered that Alejo had an outstanding felony warrant out of Sacramento County and was also charged with providing false identification to peace officers and possession of a controlled substance.

The three men were discovered when a citizen noticed the men loading two Ford pick up trucks and an attached trailed with the plywood sheets from a job site near Nisenen Valley Drive, according to police.

Both vehicles were spotted by officers at Twelve Bridges Drive and Sierra College Boulevard where a traffic stop was initiated, but one of the trucks left the scene and was later stopped near Highway 193 and Sierra College Boulevard by another officer, according to police.

Police said that once the plywood was regained it was delivered back to the job site.