SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metro Fire said a vegetation fire along the American River at Ancil Hoffman was contained Wednesday morning.

According to the fire department, the fire burned one-fourth of an acre.

Metro Fire said the fire was located near a homeless encampment but that injuries related to the fire were reported and there are no current threats to any structures.

The fire department said it requested additional resources due to the “difficult” terrain.