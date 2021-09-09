Sacramento Metro Fire crews respond to house fire, explosion in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews responded to a house fire in Carmichael Thursday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to “a house fire with explosion” on Madison Avenue, officials said. Upon arrival, crews said there were flames burning the back, side and attic of the home.

— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 9, 2021

The fire was extinguished and a search of the home was conducted, Metro Fire said. No victims or injuries were reported.

No cause for the fire was given, but officials said the arson team is investigating.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.