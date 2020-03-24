Sacramento Metro firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A firefighter with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District has fallen ill with COVID-19.

Metro Fire Capt. Chris Vestal reports the firefighters’s positive test results were received on Tuesday.

Within the last week, Capt. Vestal says the firefighter had been part of a team that responded to a medical call regarding a patient who was eventually taken to a local emergency room. A few days after the call, the patient tested positive for COVID-19.

Vestal reports the employee who contracted the virus was already not working due to being symptomatic.

The other employees who responded to the call have not shown symptoms and have not been tested, Vestal said.

Metro Fire has already contacted all other staff members who came in contact with the firefighter.

The fire department is still fully staffed, according to Vestal.