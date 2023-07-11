(KTXL) — According to the agency, a person was rescued by Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District on Sunday afternoon in the Sierra Nevada Mountains after falling about 30 feet and suffering significant injuries.

A video posted to Metro Fire’s social media shows the moments leading up to, during and after the rock climber was rescued.

The Fire District was assisted by Truckee Fire, the US Forest Service and Copter 1 in the rescue.

In the video, viewers can see the vast mountainous range that Metro Fire’s helicopter hovered over and the 200-foot hoist rescue that was executed by the crew.

“A safety reminder: Have an emergency plan prior to any outdoor event,” Metro Fire said in the social media post.

“Keep phones close, and always know your location and landmarks. This will help incoming responders locate your party more efficiently and save precious minutes when minutes make the difference.”