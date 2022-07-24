FOOTHILL FARMS, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, firefighters are working on extinguishing a fire at a two-story apartment building in Foothill Farms.

According to the tweet, “crews arrived to significant fire running the attic.”

The crew was able to evacuate all the occupants safely with one occupant being assessed for minor burns.

According to a following tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, they have requested the assistance of the Red Cross to help the displaced occupants.

Firefighters will continue to work for the next hour to “extinguish any hidden fire.”

At this time the fire is under investigation.