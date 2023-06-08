(KTXL) — If you’re near Rancho Cordova on Friday and see clouds of smoke, do not be alarmed.

Sacramento Metro Fire announced in a social media post that it will be conducting prescribed burn fires on June 9, 12 and 16.

The post read, “Please don’t be alarmed, we’re increasing our operational readiness for the 2023 wildfire season while mitigating potential fire dangers in the region.”

The burns will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. unless weather conditions force personnel to reschedule.

According to MetroFire, the burn will cover about 300 acres at the Illa Collins Preserve, which is about a half-mile from the Mather Airport.

For context, the Old Sacramento State Historic Park is 296 acres.

Prescribed fire burns provide environmental benefits such as dry fuel management, elimination of invasive plants and habitat enhancements for native wildlife, according to MetroFire.