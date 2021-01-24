Sacramento Metro Fire: Woman dies after fire burns down Orangevale garage

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman has died from smoke inhalation after being partially burned in a garage fire in Orangevale Saturday night.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District announced firefighters were battling a blaze at a home on Mangrove Court around 5:45 p.m.

#Metrofire is o/s of a garage fire in a house on #MangroveCt in #Orangevale. Fire attack and search have commenced. pic.twitter.com/fnKGZWOica — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) January 24, 2021

After fighting the fire for nearly half-an-hour, fire officials announced that the fire was successfully put out.

On Sunday morning, fire officials told FOX40 that an elderly woman was inside the home when the garage was on fire and was partially burned before dying from smoke inhalation.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing but early reports said there was some kind of compromise between the firewall and the garage.

No additional details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.