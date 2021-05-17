Sacramento mom asks for help finding hit-and-run driver who rolled her car

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A local mom is sharing her story of survival after she says she was hit by a driver who rolled her car several times and then drove off.

Nine-year-old Jaden is helping his mom, Yoselin Gudino, run the household while she recovers from a car crash that happened Mother’s Day weekend.

“I give her medication when she needs it, I make her breakfast,” Jaden told FOX40 Monday.

Gudino says that Saturday started off great for her. She had a spa day with her mom and wrapped it up with a couple of rides as a Lyft driver.

She made her final drop off just before 10 p.m. on Gloria Drive near Havenside Drive.

“I came to my stop. There was no one else on the street,” she recalled.

Another driver suddenly slammed into the passenger side of her car.

“I didn’t see it coming. I’m not sure where he came from, but I can’t imagine how fast he was actually going. It must’ve been 50 miles per hour or more,” Gudino said. “I remember just the impact, just a flash of red, which must’ve been my dashboard on my Toyota Corolla.”

She says her car rolled several times before coming to a stop in a resident’s yard.

“My whole car was smashed and there was glass everywhere,” she said. “All I could see was blood dripping down my arms.”

As police and paramedics rushed to free her from the wreckage, she says she could only think of calling her boyfriend and son.

“I told him help is on the way. ‘I’m bleeding and I just need you to take care of my son,’” Gudino said through tears.

She sustained a broken wrist, bruising on her arms, legs and ribs as well as head trauma in the crash. Gudino says she remembers the other driver.

“I remember one of the witnesses actually talking to the man that hit me, so I believe he was still on-scene and he actually ended up taking off,” she said.

Yoselin Gudino says the accident left her with the emotional trauma of nearly being killed on top of the costly medical expenses.

“Help us find him,” Gudino said. “He needs to pay for what he did.”

FOX40 asked Jaden what his favorite thing is about his mom.

“That she’s here,” Jaden answered.

Gudino says she has filed a police report with the Sacramento Police Department and has also set up a GoFundMe.

She is asking any of the witnesses who remember her that night to come forward with more details and home security footage to help catch the driver who hit her.