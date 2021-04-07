Sacramento mother goes missing while on spring break vacation in Miami

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A Sacramento mother of two has gone missing while on a trip to Miami and her family is desperately searching for answers and hoping to bring her home safe.

The 23-year-old mother of two young children has been missing since March 28.

Family says they went from Sacramento to Miami for spring break.

We need assistance locating 23 yr old Angela Morrisey who has been missing since 3/28/21 from 401 Biscayne Blvd. She was last seen wearing a black shirt w/ a white design and black shorts w/ white shoes. If you know of her whereabouts, please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/iwPH1TL0uj — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 3, 2021

Her fiance, Amir El-Badry, declined to give an interview to FOX40, but he told us he is still in Miami and is not leaving without her.

But there are reports earlier this week that El-Badry said he and Morrisey got into an argument while on vacation and he hasn’t seen her since.

Morrisey’s mother, Darnella Melancon, is worried about her daughter’s safety and says she feels El-Badry isn’t telling the full story.

She told FOX40 that she flew to Miami Wednesday night to get information for investigators, saying she wants the truth.

Miami police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.