MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the victims of the deadly airplane crash in Marin County has been identified Saturday.

According to a blog post on Jesuit High School’s website, Jennifer (JJ) Fox, a mother of a student attending Jesuit is one of the people who died in the incident Friday afternoon.

“We are aware that many in our community… will be particularly impacted by this loss and in need of loving support,” read a statement from the post.

This is a developing story.