Sacramento motorcyclist dies after crashing into guard rail

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man died after he crashed into a guard rail on state Route 51, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 9:22 a.m., officers responded to the scene and say they learned that a 58-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle while driving at a high rate of speed. He was ejected from his 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle upon crashing, according to officials.

He was taken to the U.C. Davis Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Officers are investigating the crash.