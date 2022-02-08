Sacramento moves forward with plan to spend millions on homeless crisis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento decided to move ahead with a plan to spend $27 million on possible solutions to the homeless crisis.

The city’s Budget and Audit Committee approved Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s proposal for more affordable housing and community services.

His proposal has almost $15 million going to affordable housing and shelters to get people off the streets and out of encampments.

The funding also includes $10 million to replenish the affordable housing trust fund. Then, $2.8 million would go to the Department of Community Response Outreach.

That is where 17 new people would be hired, including trained social workers to help with mental health and substance abuse assessments.

Another $1 million would be for women’s and children’s resources. Another $1 million could go to the 24/7 211 homeless hotline and a system to monitor the safe grounds and shelters if the county and Sacramento Steps Forward match the contribution.

Other areas for funding are $3.2 million for economic development initiatives and $9 million for youth and inclusive community investment.

The midyear review funding will now go to the City Council next week for final approval.