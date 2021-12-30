Sacramento New Year’s Eve events still on for some businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Even though Sacramento canceled its New Year’s Eve celebration due to COVID-19 concerns, some local businesses believe keeping the party going will be worth the risk.

“Come down, play some mini-golf, have a beer or two,” Flatstick Pub General Manager Adam Richards said.

It’s an open invitation to the downtown pub. Richards said he is preparing to host a fun night to celebrate the new year.

“We are the registration point for a New Year’s Eve bar crawl, essentially, right,” Richards said.

Sacramento canceled its New Year’s Eve Sky Spectacular Firework show due to COVID-19 concerns last week.

For Richards, it was important to make sure his business participated in some sort of celebration.

“Being a business in this time, it’s been a little rough. So, of course, we obliged because we have the space to accommodate,” Richards said.

By Friday night, he is expecting a good amount of people to show up and celebrate, and he assures patrons that safety is a top priority.

“We do everything in our power to limit exposure. We’re all masked up, vaccinated, we sanitize everything as best we can, as quickly as we can,” Richards said.

And for his guests who want to have physical distancing, he said his pub has enough space for people to be 6 feet apart. It’s those precautions that health officials with the county encourage businesses to do if they plan to hold an event.

“It’s not a recommendation right now that folks cancel celebrations, but it is very important that if they’re going to move forward with having a celebration, that they adhere to the statewide indoor mask mandate,” Samantha Mott, with the Sacramento County Public Health Department, said.

According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, the most recently recorded numbers showed the case rate at 25.6 per 100,000. The weekend before Christmas, it was at 16.4 per 100,000.