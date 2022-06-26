SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With gas averaging more than six dollars a gallon, the highest in the nation, a local nonprofit stepped up to provide temporary relief to Sacramento families Sunday.

Voice of the Youth, a nonprofit program provides training, mentorship, and motivation to Sacramento youth, organized Giving Back To Our Beloved Community Gas Gift Card Giveaway at the Pannell Meadowview Community Center.

The non profit handed out more than 400 gift cards ranging from $20-$50.

Organizer Berry Accius said they originally struggled with this idea.

“We are so anti-gas because we believe that a lot of these folks control the gas are giving it to us, but at the same time as a group we have to look at the needs of our community,” said Accius.

Gov. Newsom and legislative leaders recently announced that they reached a budget agreement that would provide direct payments to taxpayers in response to rising gas prices and inflation.

Accius said the money was raised through donations from the community and from Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby.

The event required people to pre-register in order to receive a gift card.