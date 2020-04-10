Sacramento nonprofit helps undocumented immigrants who lost jobs due to virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As unemployment numbers are skyrocketing, undocumented immigrants have been hit particularly hard since they do not qualify for aid.

Like many others, Josefina relied on her job at a restaurant to keep her family fed and sheltered. But when the restaurants started to close down due to the coronavirus, she was abruptly let go from her job at Denny’s.

“She’s not going to die from the virus. She’s going to die from depression and desperation because she doesn’t know what to do anymore,” said Josefina’s translator.

As an undocumented immigrant, she doesn’t qualify for unemployment or for emergency federal benefits, which leaves her with no way to support her two kids.

Before the pandemic, she was living paycheck to paycheck, but now she does not know how she will pay rent.

“Her kids’ lives are here. She’s spent 17 years here working,” said the translator. “Now she feels completely discriminated.”

And she’s not alone in that respect. Many undocumented immigrants are facing the same financial problems now.

“A lot of them worked in restaurants, hotels all those service jobs that you see and are essential,” said NorCal Resist volunteer Jazmin Luna.

Luna said the nonprofit is stepping in to help. They’re launching a fundraising campaign specifically to give these families money for rent.

“They are very scared and uncertain of what’s going to happen,” said Luna.

In just a week, they’ve given $25,000 in rent assistance to roughly 60 families across Sacramento. As Josefina waits for help, she’s looking for work picking fruit and praying she’ll be able to get by.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling of just desperation,” said the translator.

Governor Gavin Newsom said he is working on an economic stimulus package for undocumented immigrants but nothing official has yet been announced.

If you are interested in helping with NorCal Resist’s efforts, you can visit them here.