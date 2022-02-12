Sacramento nonprofit hosts Lunar New Year Festival in Japantown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento’s Japantown hosted the Lunar New Year Festival Saturday to celebrate the holiday.

The nonprofit My Sister’s House held the event to support local businesses and bring awareness to their cause.

The local organization helps victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual assault in the Asian and Pacific Islander Community.

“We’re always up for another good celebration, right, especially in these difficult times, especially when there is stress in the family,” explained My Sister’s House executive director Nilda Guanzon Valmores “We want to make sure we push out the bad spirits and bring in the good spirits for the new year.”

Valmores told FOX40 the nonprofit helped hundreds of victims last year by providing a place to stay and legal assistance.

To learn more about My Sister’s House, tap or click here.